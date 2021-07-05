Kerala records 8,037 fresh Covid-19 cases, 102 deaths

Kerala records 8,037 fresh Covid-19 cases, 102 deaths

As many as 11,346 people have recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28,66,806

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 05 2021, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2021, 19:29 ist
ople purchase mobile accessories after relaxations in Covid-induced lockdown, in Kozhikode. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala on Monday recorded 8,037 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection caseload to 29,81,721, while 102 fatalities took the toll to 13,818.

As many as 11,346 people have recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries to 28,66,806 and the number of active cases in the state was 1,00,626, a state government release said.

Thrissur topped in the number of cases (922), followed by Palakkad (902), Malappuram (894), Kozhikode (758), Thiruvananthapuram (744), Kollam (741), Ernakulam (713), Kannur (560) and Alappuzha (545).

Of the new cases, 37 are health workers, 15 had come from outside the state and 7,361 were infected through contact with the source of contact not being clear in 624 cases, the release said.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 PM, 80,134 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 10.03 per cent. So far, 2,36,36,292 samples have been tested.

There are currently 3,94,627 people under surveillance in various districts of the state. Of these, 3,70,055 are in home or institutional quarantine and 24,572 in hospitals.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Coronavirus
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

Never succumb to obstacles: Sen to women directors

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

NYC's Fourth of July traditions are back after a year

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Osaka is talking to media again, but on her own terms

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Call of duty: Indonesia bikers escort ambulances

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

Should people with immune problems get 3 vaccine doses?

 