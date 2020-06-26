Kerala reports 150 new Covid-19 cases

As many as 150 more persons were tested Covid-19 positive in Kerala on Friday, which included six CISF personnel and three Army DSC canteen staff in Kannur district.

With 65 patients recovering, the number of active patients in the state reached 1,846.

For latest updates on Coronavirus pandemic, click here

Kerala has been witnessing over 100 Covid-19 cases daily over the last eight days and hence there are serious concerns that the numbers would escalate further in the coming weeks as more flights are scheduled to operate.

Kerala has started enhanced screening of NRIs coming down from abroad by chartered flights from Friday. PPE kits, N-95 masks, and gloves were mandated for those coming down without undergoing the Covid-19 test. All such persons would be subjected to COVID screening at airports in Kerala.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on June 26

Of the 150 tested positives on Friday, 91 were from abroad and 48 from other states. About 90 percent of Covid-19 cases in Kerala were on NRIs and persons from other states.