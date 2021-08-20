Kerala reports 20,224 Covid-19 cases, 99 deaths

Currently, there are 1,82,285 persons under treatment in the state

PTI
PTI, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 20 2021, 20:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 20:08 ist
Beneficiaries wait in a queue to receive Covid-19 vaccine dose, at Eranamkulam General Hospital in Kochi, Thursday, August 12, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala reported 20,224 Covid-19 cases and 99 deaths on Friday, taking the total caseload to 37,86,797 and the toll to 19,345.

Thrissur reported the highest number of cases (2,795), followed by Ernakulam 2,707, Kozhikode 2,705, Malappuram 2,611 and Palakkad 1,528.

"Among those who were found infected today, 137 reached the state from outside while 19,205 contracted the disease through their contacts. The sources of infection of 785 are yet to be traced. 97 health workers are also among the infected," health minister Veena George said in a release.

She said 1,19,385 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number to 3,00,73,530.

The Test Positivity Rate stood at 16.94.

The minister said 17,142 persons recuperated from the disease, taking the total cured in the state to 35,84,634.

Currently, there are 1,82,285 persons under treatment in the state.

There are 4,91,871 persons under observation in Kerala, out of which 26,952 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

There are 414 wards in 74 local self-government bodies of the state where the weekly infection population ration (WIPR) was above eight per cent. 

