Kerala reports 91 more COVID-19 cases; Quarantine crosses two lakh

While 91 more persons were tested COVID-19 positive in Kerala on Tuesday, the number of persons under quarantine crossed two lakh.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a statement that of the 91 fresh cases, 53 were persons from abroad and 27 from other states. Ten persons got infected through local contacts apart from one health worker, who was also tested positive.

The number of persons on home and institutional quarantine reached 2.02 lakh, while 1,913 persons with some symptoms were at hospital observation.

Meanwhile, a person under treatment for COVID-19 at Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital managed to leave the hospital and board a transport bus towards his house in the district. Health Minister's office said quoting hospital authorities that he was tested COVID-19 negative two times and was about to be discharged today. A probe was on into the incident.

So far 2,095 persons in Kerala were infected, of which 848 already recovered and 1,231 are under treatment. Seventeen persons, including a native of Mahe which is part of Puducherry, died.