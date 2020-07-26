Kerala reports 927 fresh Covid-19 cases; tally crosses 18,000

Kerala reported 927 new Covid-19 cases, including 16 health workers on Sunday, taking the infection tally to 18,140.

The state capital reported 175 cases, followed by Kasaragod 107, Pathnamthitta 91 and Kollam 74, Health minister K K Shailaja said. With two more deaths, the coronavirus toll in the state climbed to 61.

Two 71-year-old men from Thrissur and Malappuram, who had tested positive and were under treatment, succumbed to the disease, the minister said in a press release.

Of the positive cases, 76 had come from abroad and 91 from other states, while 733 were infected through contact. The source of infection of 67 people is not yet known.

Presently, 9,655 are undergoing treatment for the infection, while 9,302 have recovered so far, including 689 discharged on Sunday. As many as 1.56 lakh people are under observation in various districts, of whom 1.47 lakh are in home or institutional quarantine and 8,980 in hospitals, including 1,277 admitted today, the release said.

In the last 24 hours, 20,626 samples have been sent for testing. Sofar 6.72 lakh samples have been tested and 7,492 results are awaited. The total hotspots as of today are 494.

Thiruvananthapuram, which is the worst affected district, has 2,788 patients under treatment, followed by Ernakulam 863 and Kollam 856.