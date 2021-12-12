Kerala reports first Omicron case, India's tally reaches 38

The first Covid Omicron variant case in Kerala was reported on Sunday. A native of Ernakulam (Kochi) who came down from the UK last week was found to be infected with the variant.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George told reporters that the person reached Kochi international airport on December 6. He was initially tested negative. But on a test conducted on December 8, he was found positive and further test confirmed that he was infected with the Omicron variant.

His wife and mother were also tested positive and all were isolated. All were having no health issues.

The person came by an Etihad Airways flight from the UK through Abu Dhabi. All the 149 persons in the flight were alerted, the minister said.

The first Covid positive case in India was reported in Kerala on January 30, 2020, after a girl pursuing medical education in China tested positive. Kerala is now having 38,361 Covid active cases with 3,777 fresh cases being reported on Sunday. Tests positive rate of the state is around six per cent now.

So far 51.87 lakh people got Covid infection in Kerala and 42,579 died. Around 68 per cent of people above the age of 18 in Kerala got both doses of Covid vaccines. Lockdown restrictions were almost relaxed and schools also reopened in the state.

