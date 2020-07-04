Kerala reports highest single day spike of 240 Covid-19 cases, tally breaches 5000 mark

Kerala's Covid-19 tally breached the 5,000 mark on Saturdaywith 240 fresh cases being reported, the highest single day surge so far. Of the positive cases, 152 had come from abroad and 52 from other states, Health minister K K Shailaja said in a press release here.

With the addition of the fresh cases, the infection count has touched 5,204.

According to the release, there have been 209recoveries today.

About 1.77 lakh people are under observation in various districts.

While 1,74,844 are in home/institutional quarantine, 2,915 people are in various hospitals, including 367 admitted today,the minister said.

Malappuram reported 37 cases, Kannur 35, Palakkad 29, Pathnamthitta 22, Alappuzha and Thrissur 20 each, Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam 16 each, Kasaragod 14, Ernakulam 13, Kozhikode eight, Kottayam six, and Idukki and Wayanad two each. The hotspots as of today have touched 135.

In Malappuram, where over 36,000 people are under observation, the number of coronavirus cases have gone up to 278.Kannur has 246 cases and over 22,000 people are under observation.

Police have registered 1099 cases today and arrested 1104 people for lockdown violations.