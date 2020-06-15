Kerala reports one more COVID-19 death

A 67-year old man who died in Thiruvananthapuram on June 12 was tested to be COVID-19 positive, while 81 more fresh cases were reported and 73 recovered.

According to sources, the deceased person, identified as S. Rameshan, was suffering from respiratory ailments. With his death the total COVID-19 deaths in the state reached 21, including a native of Mahe, which is part of Puducherry.

Among the 81 other fresh cases, 49 came from abroad, 23 from other states and nine got infected through local contact. The COVID-19 active patients in the state now is 1,348.

Meanwhile, the state government issued detailed guidelines for all commercial and non-commercial institutions that resumed function. While children below the age of ten are prevented, those aged above 60 and those suffering from various ailments were advised not to visit.