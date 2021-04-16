Kerala reports over 10,000 fresh Covid-19 cases

Kerala's daily Covid-19 case count crossed the 10,000 mark on Friday with the state reporting 10,031 fresh cases, taking the number of active cases to 69,868.

After the first Covid-19 wave in Kerala, the single-day cases had come down to almost 1,000 per day. Since the first week of April this year, however, the state has been witnessing a steep rise in the daily Covid cases.

Kerala's test positivity rate is also witnessing an escalation with the rate standing at 14.8 per cent on Friday.

Meanwhile, despite the government's effort to impose strict restrictions during the Thrissur Pooram to be held on April 23, authorities of various temples have been pressing the district administration to let more people attend the festival. Only those with a negative Covid-19 report or a Covid-19 vaccination certificate would be allowed to enter the venue during the festival.

The state government had launched a two-day drive to test around 2.5 lakh persons below the age of 45 on Friday and Saturday. Meanwhile, the state's Covid-19 vaccination drive was badly affected owing to vaccine shortage with many who had taken the first dose about six weeks ago not being able to take the second dose.

The government had already initiated a series of measures like reducing the working hours of shops and commercial establishments in view of the Covid-19 second wakeand the state Health Department is expecting to faltten the curve in two to three weeks.