Kerala reports third COVID-19 death as 71-year-old man dies

Kerala reported the third death due to COVID-19 on Saturday as a 71-year-old man from Mahe died at Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital in Kannur.

Kerala Health Minister K K Shailaja said that he was suffering from multiple illnesses and also developed pneumonia. All possible efforts were made to cure him, he said.

He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital over the last two weeks. After his condition worsened, he was tested for COVID-19 and was found positive. Subsequently, he was shifted to the government medical college's COVID-19 ward. He was suffering from kidney and heart ailments and was put on ventilator support.

The health workers are yet to trace the source of his infection. He was not found to have traveled abroad recently. Over 25 persons with whom he was in close contact have not contracted COVID-19 infection so far.

Earlier, one person in Kochi and another in Thiruvananthapuram died due to COVID-19.