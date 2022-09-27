Kerala transport body seeks Rs 5 cr in damages from PFI

Kerala road transport corporation seeks Rs 5.06 crore in damages from PFI

KSRTC stated that the corporation was in a bad financial position and struggling to stay afloat with state government's assistance

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Sep 27 2022, 20:54 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 21:03 ist
Police personnel take stock of the damages done to a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation bus after some miscreants threw stones on it, during the 'hartal' called by Popular Front of India (PFI). Credit: PTI Photo

The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation has sought a compensation of Rs 5.06 crore from the Popular Front of India (PFI) for the damages caused to its transport buses during the recent hartal.

In a petition filed in the Kerala High Court, the state transport corporation stated that 58 buses were damaged during the hartal and many trips had to be cancelled. Many drivers and conductors also suffered injuries.

Read | More than 200 alleged PFI activists held in raids across six states

KSRTC stated that the corporation was in a bad financial position and struggling to stay afloat with state government's assistance. Now it requires a huge amount to repair the buses and make them operational.

The Kerala High Court had already taken a case suo moto against PFI for the flash hartal call. The hartal was observed on September 23 in protest against the arrest of PFI leaders in a nation wide operation by the NIA on September 22. No seven days' advance notice as prescribed by the court earlier was given for the hartal. The case is scheduled for hearing on September 29.

Meanwhile, the Kerala police was continuing the action against PFI activists involved in the violence during the hartal. A total of 1,809 persons were held so far in connection with hartal related violence.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
PFI
Public Transport
India News

What's Brewing

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

Video shows boiling seas above broken Nord Stream

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

In wealthy Dubai, poor get free bread from machines

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer

UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death over wrong answer

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

 