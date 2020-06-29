Kerala school brings out notebooks honouring health workers

As a mark of respect to the health workers who are fighting against Covid-19, a school at Malappuram district in Kerala has brought out a notebook with drawings of health workers on its cover.

The TRKA UP school at Vengad near Valancherry, about 25 kilometres from Malappuram town, has come up with the novel initiative aimed at conveying the dedicated service of health workers to the children as well as to salute the health workers. The school had made such initiatives during the natural calamities in the state as well as during the row over CAA.

As many as 500 notebooks are brought out by the school with covers dedicated to the health workers. It carries a painting of children giving flowers to health workers and a sketch of sister Lini, who lost life after getting NIPAH infection while on duty. While artist O C Martin did the painting, the digital sketch of sister Lini was done by artist Sumesh. Messages for social distancing are also given on the cover.

School headmaster Subash P K said that the books would be distributed to students hailing from poor families in the school. If the schools were functioning, some actvities involving students to salute health workers could have been also initiated, he said.

After the 2019 flood and calamities, the school made the children make a model of Kavalappara, a major landslide spot in the district, with models of houses installed on it. During the row over CAA, the national pledge was written on a wall and the students were asked to write their names on it.