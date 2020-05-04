Kerala seeks special trains as Malayalis start coming in

Kerala has urged centre to operate special trains to facilitate return of Malayalis stranded in various parts of the country, the maximum being in Karnataka. With the allowing of entry of Keralites from other states, 515 entered so far while 1.66 lakh already registered from various states.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that only one-fifth of those registered to return to Kerala have own means of transportation and hence the state urged the centre to operate special trains from various places. The trains that carry migrant workers from Kerala to other states were returning empty. Hence those trains could be also utilised for return of Malayalis from different states to Kerala.

Of the 1.66 Keralites in other states who registered online for returning to Kerala, the highest numbers were from Karnataka, 55,188, followed by Tamilnadu, 50,863 and Maharashtra, 22,515. As many as 28,272 applied for digital travel passes to enter Kerala through the portal covid19jagratha.kerala.nic.in.

The entry points at the border, including Talapady between Kasargod and Mangaluru, was witnessing a heavy flow of Keralites right from morning. All entering Kerala would have to remain in quarantine for 14 days, while those with symptoms would be shifted to COVID care facilities on government.

Meanwhile, 13,818 migrant workers from Kerala already returned from Kerala. Though five trains were scheduled to leave for Bihar, the trains were cancelled as NOC from Bihar was pending.