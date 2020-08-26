Kerala sees biggest singe-day spike of 2,476 new Covid-19 cases

While Kerala recorded the highest single-day spike of 2,476 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, the Minister for Local Self Government A C Moideen was quarantined on Wednesday after eight of his personnel staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Though the minister was working from his official residence over the last couple of weeks, one of the officials who tested positive visited him at his residence the other day and hence the minister became his primary contact. Moideen's antigen test result on Wednesday came negative. But he has to remain in observation for a few more days as per the Covid-19 protocol.

The minister, as well as all other staff of his office and the entire staff of the fifth floor of the secretariat annexe building, were advised to remain in quarantine. They are being subjected to Covid-19 test also.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

In May Moideen was caught up in a row over after the Opposition alleged that he was not being advised to go to quarantine even after he addressed a meeting of those who returned from abroad.

The controversy was triggered by the Opposition after several Congress MPs and MLAs were directed by health officials to remain in quarantine citing their interaction with those who returned from other states.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Meanwhile, indicating the anticipated escalation of Covid-19 cases in the coming weeks, the state is witnessing a large number of fresh cases, recording new high in the last two days. Health experts suggested that the daily fresh cases may go up to 10,000 by September.

Meanwhile, 1,351 patients recovered from Covid-19 on Wednesday, while 13 more died taking the total Covid-19 deaths in Kerala to 257. The number of active cases currently is 22,344.