Kerala sees slight decline in Covid-19 positivity rate but crucial days ahead

The Covid-19 surge in Kerala continued as 18,531 more persons tested positive for the deadly infection on Saturday.

In what was a relief, the test positivity rate declined to 11.91 per cent. At 1.55 lakh, the number of tests done in the last 24 hours was comparatively high. The state's TPR had been steadily rising and reached 13.63 per cent on Friday, triggering concerns of a third wave.

Health department sources said that the coming week would be very crucial as relaxations were given for three days from July 18 to 20 in view of Bakrid. Social distancing norms were reportedly flouted following the ease of restrictions.

If there was any massive spread of infection during those days, it would start reflecting from this week, they said. The state government had invited widespread crticism for relaxating restrictions.

Meanwhile, there were reports that around 80 persons at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital, including patients and by-standers, were infected with Covid-19.

At Idukki district, local people disrupted a film shooting accusing the crew of flouting social distancing norms. Subsequently, the police registered a case against the film crew.