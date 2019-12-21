Kerala sends buses for Malayali students in Mangaluru

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Dec 21 2019, 21:14pm ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2019, 21:14pm ist
Police personnel pelt stones during their clash with the protestors participating in a rally against the amended Citizenship Act and NRC, in Mangaluru, Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019. Photo/PTI

Kerala government on Saturday operated five special buses to provide safe transportation for Malayali students in Mangaluru.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in a statement that senior officials in Kerala were in constant contact with senior police officers in Karnataka for ensuring the safe transportation of the students.

Five Kerala State Road Transport Corporation buses were sent to Mangalore. Owing to the Christmas - New Year vacation, there used to be a huge rush of Malayali students from Mangaluru to Kerala.

Meanwhile, normal inter-state services of transport buses to Karnataka from Kerala were yet to resume.

