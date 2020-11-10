Senior BJP leader accuses govt of plot to implicate him

Kerala: Senior BJP leader accuses govt of plot to implicate him in cheating case

Rajasekharan alleged that the government planned to arrest him on the day Sivasankar was held

DHNS
DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 10 2020, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 21:53 ist
Senior BJP leader in Kerala and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan. File photo.

Senior BJP leader in Kerala and former Mizoram governor Kummanam Rajasekharan alleged that the Left Front government had tried to implicate him in a cheating case to divert attention from the arrest of the Kerala Chief Minister's former principal secretary M Sivasankar by the Enforcement Directorate.

Rajasekharan alleged that the government planned to arrest him on the day Sivasankar was held.

A cheating case was registered against Rajasekharan, along with eight others, in Kerala's Pathanamthitta on Oct. 22 based on a complaint of a local person that the accused had accepted lakhs of rupees and cheated many people by offering partnerships in a paper and cotton-based banner manufacturing unit in Palakkad district in Kerala.

Rajasekharan was arraigned as the fifth accused in the case registered by the Aranmula police. His close confidant and personal staffer Praveen was the first accused in the case. The complainant C R Harikrishnan later withdrew the complaint following an out-of-court settlement.

Rajasekharan said that the case against him was a political ploy to counter the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Sivasankar. He said that the police did not make any enquiries or take his statement before arraigning him in the case. Rajasekharan reiterated that he had no involvement in the alleged cheating incident.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kummanam Rajasekharan
Kerala
BJP
Left Front
Enforcement Directorate

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

 