Kerala set to resume schools by February-end

Kerala set to resume schools by February-end

The decision was taken in a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by CM Vijayan

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Feb 08 2022, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Feb 08 2022, 22:00 ist
Representative picture. Credit: AFP Photo

The Kerala government has decided to resume normal classes in all schools and colleges by the end of February. The decision was taken in a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Till then, schools and colleges would follow the ongoing restrictions, including 50 per cent attendance. The Covid test positivity rate of Kerala has been declining over the past week. The TPR on Tuesday was 30.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, two doctors were dismissed in Kerala for not turning up for Covid duty. Senior resident doctors of Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital Jithin Benoy George and G L Praveen were dismissed.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala
Covid-19
Coronavirus
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

'Everest's highest glacier to disappear this century'

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

India to spend nearly Rs 40 cr to bring back cheetahs

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

'The Power of the Dog' leads Oscar nominations

Siraj says he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Siraj says he was asked to drive auto after IPL 2019

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Adani to Ambani, 10 richest Asians & their net worth

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

Astronomers may have spotted 1st 'invisible' black hole

 