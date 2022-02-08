Kerala set to resume schools by February-end

The Kerala government has decided to resume normal classes in all schools and colleges by the end of February. The decision was taken in a Covid-19 review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Till then, schools and colleges would follow the ongoing restrictions, including 50 per cent attendance. The Covid test positivity rate of Kerala has been declining over the past week. The TPR on Tuesday was 30.8 per cent.

Meanwhile, two doctors were dismissed in Kerala for not turning up for Covid duty. Senior resident doctors of Thiruvananthapuram medical college hospital Jithin Benoy George and G L Praveen were dismissed.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: