Kerala shuts schools as coronavirus cases reach 12

Six more persons in Kerala have been tested positive for COVID-19 forcing the Kerala government to initiate steps like closing down all educational institutions to contain the spread of the disease.

The total number of coronavirus infected persons in Kerala at present reached 12, while 149 others are under surveillance in hospitals and 967 in home quarantine. Test results of many are still pending.

All the fresh six cases are suspected to have contracted the virus from the three-member family at Ranni in Pathanamthitta district. The family allegedly did not disclose the fact that they returned from Italy on February 29. The fresh infected cases include the parents of one of the couples who are 96 and 85 years old, two relatives who went to collect the family from Kochi international airport and two neighbours at Ranni who came in close contact with them. Earlier, two persons contracted the virus owing to contact with the three member family. The total number of persons so far who contracted the virus from the three member family reached eight.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a special Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that all classes up to seventh-standard would be shut till March 31. Regular classes of all educational institutions, including professional colleges, will also be suspended. However, examinations would be held as per schedule. The restrictions would be applicable to CBSE and ICSE schools as well as private tuition centres.

The Chief Minister also said that directives would be given to avoid festivals of religious centres during March. People will also be told to avoid cinema theatres. Pilgrims should also keep off from religious centres including Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple considering the high alert in the state.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said that the condition of all the infected are stable now. Of the 12 COVID-19 positive patients in Kerala, seven are at Pathanamthitta, four at Kottayam and one at Ernakulam (Kochi).