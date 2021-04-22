Kerala solar scam accused woman arrested

Kerala solar scam accused woman arrested

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS , Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 22 2021, 23:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2021, 23:35 ist
Prime accused in a solar power project scam in Kerala, Saritha S Nair, was arrested by the police again in connection with a cheating case.

The cheating cases involving Saritha came to light several years back and she later raised sexual allegations against many in the then government, including then Chief Minister Oommen Chandy. Saritha was involved in many cases pertaining to the solar scam and she was on bail.

According to police sources, the fresh arrest of Saritha pertained to cheating a Kozhikode-based industrialist of Rs. 42 lakh by promising investment in solar power project. She failed to appear before court for hearing despite several notices and hence a warrant was issued.

Saritha was also allegedly involved in a recent job scam by collecting huge amounts from job seekers offering jobs in government institutions.

 

