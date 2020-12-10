Kerala speaker P Sreeramakrishnan admits he knew gold smuggling case accused Swapna Suresh

Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has said that though he knew gold smuggling accused Swapna Suresh, he was unaware of her alleged criminal background.

Sreeramakrishnan told reporters that there was no reason for him to resign as he did not do any thing unlawful.

Sreeramakrishnan said that he came in acquaintance with Swapna following meetings with her as secretary to the UAE consulate in Thiruvananthapuram. But he was unaware of any criminal background of Swapna. He also reiterated that neither did he travel abroad with the gold smuggling case accused, nor had any meeting with them abroad.

Swapna had reportedly given incriminating statements against some prominent persons. Subsequently, allegations surfaced against Sreeramakrishnan.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress stepped up attack against Sreeramakrishnan. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala raised a series of corruption allegations against the Speaker, which included awarding renovation and development work for nearly Rs 20 crore to Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society without following tenders and constructions activities to the tune of Rs 100 crore in the Assembly. Chennithala said that he would seek a probe into these allegations.

Sreeramakrishnan denied the allegations and maintained that the total cost of the renovation work awarded to the ULCC was much less than the sanctioned funds.