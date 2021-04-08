Kerala Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan avoids appearing for questioning before Customs

Kerala speaker P Sreeramakrishnan has kept off from appearing before the Customs for questioning in connection with the dollar smuggling case for the second time on Thursday.

Sreeramakrishnan was issued a notice by the Customs to appear at the Kochi office on Thursday. But he was learnt to have cited medical reasons for not turning up today.

Sources said that the Customs would be issuing one more notice to Sreeramakrishnan and even then if he failed to appear the Customs may approach the court.

Last time Sreeramakrishnan maintained that he was busy with the election work and sought time to appear.

The customs registered a case based on gold smuggling accused Swapna Nair's statement that US dollars worth Rs. 1.9 crore was smuggled with the knowledge of the Speaker and the Speaker intended to invest in educational institutions abroad.

Meanwhile, Kerala Police's Crime Branch stated before the Kerala High Court that gold smuggling accused Sandeep Nair had given serious statements against the Enforcement Directorate officials and the case registered against the ED officials based on the statement would stand.

The ED had approached the court challenging a second FIR filed by the Crime Branch against ED officials in Kochi based on an audio clip of Sandeep Nair. He was learnt to have stated that ED officials forced him to give a statement against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. A similar case was registered earlier based on a statement of gold smuggling accused Swapna Nair and the HC had declined to stay the probe.

The HC would be considering the ED's petition on Friday and may pass orders.

The Kerala police's moves against ED officials were alleged to be politically motivated as central agencies initiated a probe against Kerala Speaker and some ministers.