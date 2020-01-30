Kerala student tests positive for coronavirus found after return from Wuhan University

One positive case of novel coronavirus has been found in Kerala. The student was studying at Wuhan University in China. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

One positive case of Novel Coronavirus has been found, in Kerala. The student was studying at Wuhan University in China. The patient is stable and is being closely monitored. #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/fDlME0UdRR — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2020

This is the first case of coronavirus that has been reported in India.

Also read — Coronavirus outbreak: China yet to let India evacuate citizens from ground zero

Until now, there have only been many suspected cases across the country. A total of eight patients, five of them in Mumbai, are under observation in Maharashtra for suspected coronavirus infection. Six patients were already under observation and two more people, who complained of cough and mild fever, symptoms similar to the coronavirus, were put under medical watch on Tuesday evening.

One suspected case each has been reported in Rajasthan and Chandigarh.

Novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a large family of viruses that causes illnesses ranging from the common cold to acute respiratory syndromes. However, the virus that has so far killed 170 people and affected 7,000 in China is a novel strain and not seen before.

It has emerged from a seafood and animal market in Wuhan city and is suspected to have spread to as far as the United States.

According to the World Health Organisation, the common symptoms of the novel coronavirus strain include respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.