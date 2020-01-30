1 positive case of novel coronavirus found in Kerala

Kerala student tests positive for novel coronavirus after return from Wuhan University

Kalyan Ray
Kalyan Ray, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2020, 13:48pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 19:26pm ist

India's first positive case of novel coronavirus has been reported from Kerala, where a student has fallen prey to the virus.

"One positive case of Novel Coronavirus patient, of a student studying at Wuhan University, has been reported in Kerala," the Union Health Ministry said here on Thursday.

"The patient has tested positive for Novel Coronavirus and is in isolation in a hospital," it added.

The patient is stable and is being closely monitored.

Since December, the new virus infected 5000 plus people and killed more than 100 internationally.

The World Health Organization, however, is yet to categorise the outbreak as a public health emergency of international concern.

