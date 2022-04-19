Kerala takes aim at Centre for propagating 'false' news on state's Covid updates

State Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday blamed the Centre for propagating "false" news that Kerala has stopped updating daily Covid figures.

"Such a thing has not happened at all and we all are surprised on how the Centre can say such a thing, when every day, we have been sending the daily Covid-19 figures through e-mail. The Centre is propagating false things," said George and added there were around 200 new cases on Monday.

Incidentally, last week, the health department decided not to issue daily updates on the Covid-19 scenario in the state, which, for over two years, used to be updated at 6 pm every day, since April 2020.

Initially, the Covid-19 situation was a part of the daily press briefing by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan; but after a stellar victory in the April 2021 Assembly polls, the Covid handling was left to George. After his last press meeting in September 2021, he met the media only in February 2022.

It was on Monday that the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare wrote a letter to the Kerala government for not updating the Covid data on a daily basis.

In the letter to the Kerala Principal Secretary (Health) Rajan N Khobragade, the Union health ministry requested daily updates of the required details, as being done by other states also. "It has been observed that Kerala has reported its Covid-19 state level data after a gap of 5 days since April 13," the letter stated.

This has impacted and skewed the status of India's key monitoring indicators like cases, deaths, and positivity. India has reported a 90 per cent increase in new cases, and 165 per cent increase in positivity in a single day, according to the letter.

The daily reportage of data is critical to arrive at a meaningful understanding of the pandemic at the district, state and national levels, and ensure that any anomalies, surge or emerging trends can be captured in a timely manner, the letter noted.

"Quick and continuous update of data will assist in India's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and will help not only in tracking and monitoring but will also help in defining the strategies and plans at the Centre, State and District level," Lav Agarwal, Joint Health Secretary, said in the letter.

