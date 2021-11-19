Kerala tea-seller who went on world tours is no more

Kerala tea-seller who travelled around the world is no more

Vijayan, along with his wife Mohana, would save a portion of the daily earnings from the tea shop for fulfilling their travel desire

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Nov 19 2021, 18:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 19 2021, 18:06 ist
Vijayan (L), aged 71 died in Kochi on Friday. Credit: Special Arrangement

A 71-year-old tea seller at Kochi in Kerala who was known for his world tour spree with his wife that he funded from the small earnings from his shop died on Friday.

Vijayan and his wife Mohana went on their 26th world tour to Russia last month. On Friday morning he suffered a cardiac arrest and died, said his relatives.

The couple had been carrying out international tours from 2007 onwards, beginning with UAE. They would save a portion of the daily earnings from the tea shop for fulfilling their travel desire. In fact, their visit to Russia had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Prior to the Russian tour, they had travelled to Australia and New Zealand in November 2019.

With the travelling spree of this couple receiving much attention, some travel firms had also made them ambassadors and used to sponsor their journeys. Celebrities had also contributed to support their travel dreams. A documentary film, Invisible Wings, tells the story of the globetrotting couple.

Kerala Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas had called on the couple at their tea shop to greet them ahead of their Russian trip.

According to his relatives, Vijayan was a cancer survivor. But he did not have any serious medical issues recently. On Friday morning he suffered cardiac arrest and died.

