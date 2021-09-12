Kerala teenage girl grabs attention for bullet repairing skills

Teenage girls riding bullet motorcycles is no more news. But a teenage girl in Kerala has grabbed attention as she is into repairing Royal Enfield's bullet motorcycles.

Diya Joseph, who just turned 18, has been assisting her father Joseph Dominic, who is a specialist in bullet motorcycle repair. A native of Kottayam district, Diya dreams of going on long bullet rides with her younger sister Maria and hence, she hopes that learning bullet-repairing will boost her confidence in fulfilling her dream.

With videos of Diya repairing bullets at the workshop going viral on the social media, the local Royal Enfield dealers honoured her. Apart from the appreciation the teenage girl is getting, Dominic and his wife Shine are also being appreciated by parents of girl children for allowing their daughter to pursue her dream.

Diya, who just completed her higher secondary studies with 98 per cent marks, has been assisting her father at the workshops on the premises of their home over the last couple of years.

'The only difficulty I am facing is the heaviness of the vehicle and its parts. It is quite difficult to handle for a girl of my age and physique. But as I gain experience, I will also attain the strength and skills to handle bullets and repair it with ease,' says Diya who is ambitious of pursuing a career in automobile engineering.

Dominic, who has been a bullet mechanic for more that 30 years, said that Diya was catching up the skills quite fast. Despite her higher secondary studies, she used to find time to assist him at the workshop. She has also acquired the skill of riding bullets and is awaiting her driving licence test soon.

"I am more happy as parents of many girl children have called me to appreciate for inspiring them too to allow their girl children purse the career of their wish," said Dominic.