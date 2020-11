A tigress that escaped from a cage at Neyyar, on the outskirts of Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, was traced and tranquillised by Sunday.

Though the missing of the tigress, aged around nine, triggered panic in the locality, following fears that it jumped into the nearby Neyyar dam, it was spotted at the Neyyar Lion Safari park of the Neyyar Wildlife Sanctuary itself and was tranquillised.

A team of veterinarians, who caught the tigress from Wayanad, recently reached Neyyar to tranquillise it.