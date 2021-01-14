Kerala to approach Karnataka against educational institutions not returning certificates

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take up with the Karnataka government over many educational institutions allegedly refusing to release education certificates of Kerala students who discontinued course.

Kasargod MLA N A Nellikkunnu raised the issue in the Kerala Assembly on Thursday. He said that many educational institutions in Karnataka, mainly at Mangaluru, were not returning the education certificates of students who discontinue courses due to personal reasons.

The institutions insist on paying full course fee even as the students had to discontinue owing to genuine personal reasons. Students pursing various professional courses and even degree courses were facing the issue over the last many years.

Replying to Nellikunnu's submission, the Chief Minister said that many complaints of students in this regard came to the government's notice. No educational institution have the authority to hold back education certificates of students.

All such genuine complaints would be taken up with the Karnataka government seeking remedial measures. Many students had to discontinue course due to unavoidable reasons like medical issues. Even as college authorities were contacted, the certificates were not returned, said the chief minister.