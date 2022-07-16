Kerala to conduct random testing for monkeypox

Despite no fresh monkeypox cases being reported in Kerala, the state health department has decided to conduct random sampling among those with symptoms and having chickenpox.

A central team led by health ministry advisor Dr P Raveendran came to Kerala and reviewed the situation in the state. The team also visited the infected person who is undergoing treatment at Thiruvananthapuram government medical college hospital. His condition was stable and none of the persons in the contact list of the patient showed any symptoms so far, state health minister Veena George said.

In view of alleged lapses in arranging ambulance for the patient, the health minister said that '108' ambulance services were kept ready to take any persons with suspected monkeypox infection to hospital. Health department officials were also being given training on treating monkeypox as well as taking preventive measures. The minister also said that surveillance at airports were enhanced and any persons coming with suspected infection would be isolated, she said.

National Centre for Disease Control joint director DrSanket Kulkarni, Professor at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital; Dr Anuradha, dermatologist Dr. Akhilesh Thole and public health expert Dr Ruchi Jain were the other members of the central team.