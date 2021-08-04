Kerala to file appeal against minority scholarship rule

Kerala to file appeal against minority scholarship order

Vijayan informed the assembly that the state government received a legal opinion that an appeal could be filed against the HC order

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Aug 04 2021, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 04 2021, 22:43 ist
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Credit: PTI Photo

Kerala Government said it will file an appeal against the Kerala High Court order scrapping the 80:20 ratio for scholarships to students from Muslim and Christian communities.

Even as the state government recently decided to make the ratio in accordance with the ratio of communities as per the 2011 population, it invited resentment from various Muslim outfits. Despite assurance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that existing scholarships being received by the Muslim community would not be affected, various outfits launched a stir.

On Wednesday, Vijayan informed the assembly that the state government received a legal opinion that an appeal could be filed against the HC order.

The 80:20 ratio for Muslims and some sections of Christian community was fixed considering the communities were lagging behind and hence the Muslim outfits are demanding that it should be retained.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Kerala High Court
Kerala
scholarship
Pinarayi Vijayan

Related videos

What's Brewing

29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet

29 ministers inducted in CM Basavaraj Bommai's Cabinet

'Covid R number worrying; second wave may not be over'

'Covid R number worrying; second wave may not be over'

Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling

Ravi Dahiya: The quiet storm of Indian wrestling

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

‘Dancing ghosts’: The sky throws up more surprises

 