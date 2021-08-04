Kerala to file appeal against minority scholarship order

Kerala Government said it will file an appeal against the Kerala High Court order scrapping the 80:20 ratio for scholarships to students from Muslim and Christian communities.

Even as the state government recently decided to make the ratio in accordance with the ratio of communities as per the 2011 population, it invited resentment from various Muslim outfits. Despite assurance of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan that existing scholarships being received by the Muslim community would not be affected, various outfits launched a stir.

On Wednesday, Vijayan informed the assembly that the state government received a legal opinion that an appeal could be filed against the HC order.

The 80:20 ratio for Muslims and some sections of Christian community was fixed considering the communities were lagging behind and hence the Muslim outfits are demanding that it should be retained.