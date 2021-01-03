Kerala to initiate Covid sero-surveillance

Kerala is initiating a Covid sero-surveillance to evaluate the chances of a second wave of SARS-CoV-2 in the state and take precautions.

Health Minster K K Shailaja said that the main aim of the study was to check the extent of Covid spread among the high risk groups. About 12,100 persons above the age of 18 would be covered in the sero-surveillance. From each district at least 240 volunteers, health workers and police personnel involved in the fight against Covid would be also covered in the sero-surveillance.

As on November first week, test positivity rate among health workers having symptoms was 20 per cent and those in high risk groups without symptoms was 10.5 per cent. It was 3.2 per cent among those who turned up for surgeries or related procedures without any symptoms, a statement from the health minister said.