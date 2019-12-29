Kerala to intensify stir against CAA

Further intensifying the joint resistance against CAA, a special sitting of the Kerala Assembly will be held on Tuesday to pass a resolution against CAA.

Even as the stated objective of the Assembly session is to ratify the extension of reservation for SC and ST community in Assemblies and Parliament for ten more years, it would also pass a resolution against CAA as a strong demand it this regard came up at an all-party meeting convened by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday.

While the ruling CPM-led Left Democratic Front and Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front stressed the need to resist citizenship based on community, the BJP boycotted the all-party meet alleging that this was against the Constitution.

The state government should not be holding a meeting to protest against a law passed by Parliament, said BJP leaders M S Kumar and J R Padmakumar who walked out of the meeting after expressing the party's difference.

The BJP leaders also wanted stringent actions against those who staged a protest against Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan as part of anti-CAA stirs.

Lone BJP MLA in Kerala, O Rajagopal, may either keep off or express his difference against any resolution against CAA in the Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Congress is unlikely to stage joint demonstrations with the Left Front against CAA as a joint demonstration staged earlier had invited criticisms from within the Congress.

The Congress already announced that it would be staging its demonstrations against CAA and would also keep off from a human chain planned by the Kerala government on January 26.

The all party meeting held on Sunday entrusted Vijayan and Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala to decide further joint measures to be taken against CAA.