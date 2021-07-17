Kerala to launch drive to pool devices for e-learning

Kerala to launch campaign to pool digital devices for e-learning

Contributions would be accepted either in form of cash or as devices, CM Vijayan said

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jul 17 2021, 20:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 20:55 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

With scores of school children in Kerala lacking digital devices for e-learning, Kerala government is launching a campaign to pool digital devices from the public and corporates.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the number of students who were lacking digital devices were being identified and it would be made available on a portal for popularising digital learning. Contributions would be accepted either in form of cash or as devices, he said.

Already, the state has government received huge contributions for flood and Covid relief.

Kerala
Virtual classes
Education

