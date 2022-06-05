Kerala to object SC order on one-kilometre ESZ in national parks

Kerala government has decided to object to the Supreme Court directive to declare one kilometre around protected forests, wildlife sanctuaries and national parks as ecologically sensitive zones (ESZ) considering the resentment from a section, even as environmentalists welcome the SC directive.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Sunday that the state would approach the Centre and the SC against the order in view of the concerns of the people living near the forests. The state government is of the view that the concerns of the people should be given due consideration.

While the SC order has been strongly opposed by organisations like the Kerala Independent Farmers' Association (KIFA) citing that it would not only affect the livelihood of thousands of families but would also affect cities like Kochi owing to the presence of national parks, environmentalists maintain that the SC directive would only cause a minimum impact as only one kilometre was being made buffer zone and it will only affect major and polluting industries as well as quarrying lobbies.

KIFA chairman Alex Ozhukayil said that there would be restrictions on agricultural activities in the ESZ and hence the farmers were upset over the SC directive. Even forest officials' permission would be required for cutting trees and it would lead to a forest department raj in the state.

He also said that not only high range farmers, but cities like Kochi would be affected as many national parks were situated close to cities. At least four lakh acres could be affected if the order is implemented.

KIFA demanded the government bring in legislation to overcome the SC order citing that it was a policy matter.

Environmentalist and Wayanad Prakrithi Samrakshana Samiti president N Badusha said that the order would only affect polluting industries, mining activities, sawmills and major tourism projects. Genuine farmers need not have any concern over the SC directive. In many places like Bandipur up to around ten kilometre was already declared ECZ. It did not affect the farmers in any way. Hence making only one kilometre as ECZ could be considered only as a mild restriction, he said.

Environmentalists alleged that in order to please the vote banks the political leadership often took stands in favour of farmers and other lobbies rather than environmental concerns on such issues as the Madhav Gadgil commission report on Western Ghats protection. Only a few politicians in Kerala like former MLA P T Thomas had taken strong positions in favour of environmental protection. For that reason, the stand to be taken on this issue by his wife Uma Thomas, who now won the assembly by-poll following Thomas's death, would be also crucial.