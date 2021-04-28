Kerala to procure 1 crore Covid vaccines for those aged 18 and above

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to procureone crore doses of Covid-19 vaccine for the third phase of vaccination drivefrom May 1, for those above 18 years of age.

A decision in this regard was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired online by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Read | Maharashtra government will not start Covid-19 vaccinations for ages 18 to 44 from May 1

It has been decided to procure 70 lakh doses of Covidshield and 30 lakh doses of Covaxin for the vaccination drive from May 1, government sources said.