Kerala to provide COVID-19 test kits for returning NRIs

The Kerala government has decided to acquire COVID-19 test kits for conducting pre-departure tests of NRIs returning to the state, even as the Opposition parties strongly opposed the state government's decision to insist on the no-virus certificate.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state was expecting the Centre's cooperation for its demand for mandatory pre-departure COVID-19 test for all NRIs. For certain Gulf countries, where adequate number of test kits were not available, the state government would procure necessary number of Truenat test kits. Discussions were being held with airlines in this regard.

The state already decided to mandate on COVID-19 test for all returning to the state from other countries in chartered flights from June 20. It has also demanded centre to mandate on COVID test for all returning and arrange separate flights for the infected.

The Congress and BJP were strongly opposing the decision maintaining that it would cause additional burden to NRIs.

Meanwhile, a 28-year-old person died of COVID-19 in Kerala, 97 more fresh cases were reported and 89 got recovered from the infection.

According to health department sources, K P Sunil Kumar, a driver with the excise department, who was under treatment at Pariyaram medical college hospital in Kannur for COVID-19 died. Of the 20 others died of COVID-19 in Kerala so far most were aged persons or children.

Medical authorities said that Kumar's condition worsened owing to pneumonia and this led to his death. As many as 18 excise officials and over 100 others were quarantined.

Among the 97 fresh cases, 65 were from abroad and 29 from other states. Only three got infected through local contact. The total number of COVID-19 active patients now is 1,358.

Meanwhile, the state government announced subsidies and power tariff relaxations to the electricity consumers in the state for the lockdown days owing to widespread complaints of heavy bills.