Kerala to reopen schools, colleges in phased manner from January

Schools and colleges in Kerala will resume functioning in a phased manner from January and SSLC and Higher secondary examinations will be held in March.

Practical classes and revision for class ten and class 12 students will begin at schools from January 1. Degree final year and post-graduate courses at colleges would be allowed on a shift basis with maximum 50 percent students in one shift. Classes for medical students from second-year would be allowed.

A high level meeting convened by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday also decided to conduct the SSLC and Higher Secondary final examinations from March 17 to 30 by adhering to Covid protocols.

Schools would be also allowed to conduct model examinations and counselling sessions for class ten and class twelve students. Students would be allowed to come to school only with permission of parents. Ongoing online classes for other classes would continue, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

Schools and colleges in the state have been lying closed since the lockdown. But the state government had initiated online classes even from the level of nursery students from June 1.