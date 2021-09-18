Kerala to reopen schools from November

The Kerala government has decided to reopen schools in the state from November 1.

Classes from standards I to VII and standards X and XII will reopen from November 1. By November 15, all classes will resume. The Covid review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the decision.

The state government had already decided to reopen colleges and other higher education institutions from October 4. Final year degree and post-graduate classes would begin initially.

The chief minister said in a statement that experts had suggested that primary classes should begin first. Health and education departments would finalise the modalities for reopening schools. A drive to give vaccinations to college students and teachers was also progressing in the state.

Even as the Covid cases in Kerala remained high with the seven day average TPR remaining close to 17 per cent, the severity of the infection in the state was found to have come down as only a small section of the infected were requiring medical attention. Hence the state government decided to lift the Covid restrictions.

The review meeting on Saturday also decided to impose lockdown in wards with Weekly Infection Population Ratio above ten per cent. So far lockdown was imposed at areas with WIPR above seven per cent. A drive would be initiated to identify those above the age of 65 who were yet to get vaccinated and vaccinate them.

As many as 19,235 fresh Covid cases were reported in the state on Saturday. The total number of active cases in the state is 1.80 lakh.

