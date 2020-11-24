Kerala to repeal controversial Police Act ordinance

Kerala government on Tuesday decided to repeal the controversial ordinance amending the Kerala Police Act by including a section that warranted imprisonment and fine for defaming through media.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that a recommendation to withdraw the ordinance would be sent to the Governor soon.

He said that the decision to introduce the ordinance was taken with good intention considering demands from various quarters for stern steps against misuse of social media. But concerns were raised even by those supporting the left-front that it could be misused. Hence the government swiftly decided to withdraw it. Any further steps in this regard would be taken only thorough discussion in the assembly, said Vijayan.

Even as the Chief Minister on Monday stated that the ordinance that came into effect on Sunday would not be implemented in view of the widespread concerns, there were still concerns that the ordinance was formally in effect. Hence the opposition Congress demanded the government to repeal it. Subsequently the cabinet that met on Tuesday decided to repeal the ordinance.

The chief minister said that misuse of social media to defame individuals was quite rampant and it had even led to many ending life by suicide. The government had also held with various sections of the society and the general opinion was to have an effective law to curb social media misuse. But once the ordinance was issued even a section of media that earlier highlighted the requirement of stern measures to curb social media misuse flayed it, he said.