Kerala to start easing lockdown norms; Four more test positive of coronavirus

Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Apr 18 2020, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Apr 18 2020, 20:06 ist
While four more COVID-19 cases were reported in Kerala on Saturday and two tested negative, the Kerala government was going ahead with relaxing lockdown norms in ten districts from coming days.

Among the four found infected, three came down from abroad while one got infected locally. The two tested negative were from Kasargod district. The total COVID-19 infected person in Kerala so far is 399, of which 257 already recovered and two died.

Remaining 140 are under treatment. Relaxations in lockdown norms, especially movement of people within district and allowing function of a section of services, were being made by dividing the 14 districts into four categories depending on the number of COVID-19 cases now.

Kasargod at three other north Kerala districts, Kannur, Malappuram and Kozhikode, are in the red category where total lockdown would continue till May 3. Relaxations would be given to seven districts after April 20, and three more districts after April 24.

