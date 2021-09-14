Kerala to tap tourism potential of farming, agriculture

In a bid to explore the tourism potential of the agriculture and farming sectors of Kerala, the state tourism department has launched a Kerala Agri Tourism Network.

As many as 500 farm tourism units and 5,000 homestay farms would be brought under the Farm Tourism initiative under the network by 2023.

As many as 680 farmers so far registered for the training under the programme that began on Tuesday. The Responsible Tourism Mission of Kerala Tourism department has initiated the programme aimed at blending agriculture and tourism activities.

Special tour packages will be worked out by the RT Mission for the farm tourism units that successfully complete the training.

Produces from the farms would be also promoted and marketed as part of the initiative.

A similar initiate of the RT Mission was going successful at Kumarakom backwater tourism destination at Kottayam district in Kerala.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas who launched the initiative said that the project would give additional profit to the farmers.

The state tourism department is aiming at identifying and developing at least 500 more tourist spots across the state as well as promoting responsible tourism that would ensure adequate benefits to the local community also. The scope of linking tourism with other sectors like health and sports would be also explored, he said.

Check out latest videos from DH: