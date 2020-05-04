Kerala to woo investors highlighting state as safe destination

Having gained international attention for containing COVID-19, Kerala is trying to reap the benefit by highlighting the state as a safe destination for investors and announcing schemes to woo investments.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday announced a slew of attractions like granting all mandatory permissions to investors in a week's time, ranking based on quantum of investments and job potential and setting up of infrastructure like multi-modal logistic hubs.

Vijayan said that Kerala has emerged as a safe place in the world in view of the COVID-19 scenario and a safe destination for investments also. The state already started receiving enquiries in this regard. Availability of human resources has been a major strength of Kerala. The return of many from Gulf countries owing to job loss due to COVID-19 would further enhance the human resources availability of Kerala. All these were favourable factors for state's development as the state was coming out of COVID-19, he said.

The Chief Minister said that mandatory permissions and licences to investors coming up now would be given in a week's time, on the condition that all formalities should be completed in one year time.

Multi-modal logistic hubs would be set up connecting road, rail, air and water transportation in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur for promoting international trade. Gold, silver and bronze ranking would be given to investments based on quantum of investments and employment generation and based on that sops would be given. A mega food park in Palakkad and coconut park in North Kerala were among the infrastructure to be developed. An advisory board of exports would be set up for these purpose, said Vijayan.