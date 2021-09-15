Kerala tourists could soon travel in luxury caravans

Tourists to Kerala could soon be able to move around in luxury caravans as the state is initiating a Caravan Tourism initiative.

In yet another attempt at reviving the Covid and floods ravaged tourism sector of Kerala, the Caravan Tourism is being modelled as an extended version of Kerala's popular houseboat tourism project in which tourists can spend nights in luxury houseboats.

The Caravan Tourism project, brand named as 'Keravan Kerala', is expected to be rolled out formally by next January.

Luxury caravans would be offered to travel to tourist spots. Caravan parks would be also set up at tourist spots where caravans can be parked for overnight stays.

Kerala Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas who announced the new initiative on Wednesday said that the project would be initiated with a private-public partnership. Private players would be offered subsidies and incentives for setting up caravans. The state government would set up caravan parks at tourist spots. Unexplored tourist spots across the state would be identified and developed, he said.

Riyas, who unveiled the Caravan Tourism Policy of the state, said that in the post-Covid scenario the Caravan tourism project would be of much attraction for tourists and it was the first of its type initiative in the country.

Over the last few years, Kerala tourism has been facing huge losses owing to the back to back floods and calamities, Nipah and Covid.

Hence, various new initiatives were being made to revive the tourism sector which is a major employment and revenue generation sector for the south Indian state.

The state tourism has also initiated a farm and agriculture tourism network under responsible tourism initiative. As many as 500 farm tourism units and 5,000 homestay farms would be brought under the network by 2023.

