Kerala train fire: Cops to search in UP

While the probe into the Kozhikode train fire incident was progressing, the state police warned of stringent action against those spreading communally sensitive social media posts.

The police said in a social media post that some misleading and communally sensitive posts were being spread over the incident. Stringent action would be taken against those spreading such messages. Investigation into the case is progressing.

Meanwhile, a team of Kerala Police left for UP on Tuesday to trace the suspect. The investigation based on the mobile phones recovered from a bag found near the mishap spot led to suspicion that the accused is a Noida native. Though the police carried out a search and many camps of migrant workers in Kozhikode and Kannur districts, the suspect could not be traced.

Also read | Migrant suspected in Kerala train fire incident

ADGP (Law and order) M R Ajithkumar, who is heading the special investigation team probing the case, told the media that the investigation was still in the preliminary stage only. Hence the motive of the attack could not be confirmed at this stage.

A team of NIA also inspected the crime spot in Kozhikode and the D1 coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur executive express train in which the accused, aged around 25, set fire after spraying inflammable liquid, believed to be petrol.

Railway Protection Force IG and Southern Railway’s principal chief security commissioner G S Eswara Rao, who inspected the coach, told reporters that owing to manpower shortage security of trains would be enhanced by installing equipment like surveillance cameras.

Among the nine people who were hospitalised with burns following the incident, seven were still under treatment at the Kozhikode government medical college hospital and a private hospital. All were reported to be safe.