Kerala traveller to be India's first space tourist aboard Virgin Galactic

As Virgin Galactic's space passenger flight took off, the hopes of Kerala-based traveller Santosh George Kulangara to explore space is also nearing fulfilment.

Kulangara, who is the first Indian space tourist selected by Virgin Galactic said that with the company getting all mandatory permissions to fly to space and the first carrier taking off, the

preparations for tourists were also expected to begin soon.

He was selected for the flight after rigorous training including zero-gravity training at Kennedy Space Centre and more is expected to begin soon. He also did a travelogue of his initial training sessions. He said that the schedule for the flights is tentative.

A native of Marangattuppilly in Kottayam district, Kulangara is well known for his travelogues. He visited about 130 countries and also runs Safari Television channel apart from heading Labour India Publications that brings out educational materials.

Kulangara's travelogues were well known for their in-depth coverage and narration. They won several honours for Kulangara, who is now aged about 50. His travelogue titled 'Sancharam' (meaning travel) was being published in television channels since 2001. He started Safari TV in 2013.

