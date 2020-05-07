Kerala tribal girl complains on Facebook against a 'false message' over reservation

Sreedhanya Suresh, the girl from Kurichiya tribal community in Wayanad district in Kerala who cleared the Civil Services and got appointed as an assistant collector in her home state itself, has approached the Facebook against a post doing the rounds that she cleared the Civil Services without opting reservation.

A message quoting Sreedhanya that she opted to clear the Civil Services in the general category only as she was confident of her calibre was doing the rounds in the social media. The message with her picture also said that many used to tell her that since she would get reservation benefits she need not put in much efforts in studies.

Sreedhanya told DH that it was a false statement and she approached the social media authorities to remove it.

"I was wrongly quoted in the message. It is a false one. I already complained to the FB authorities and they were expected to remove it shortly," she said.

With the message doing the rounds in the social media, discussions on reservation also got triggered. Many maintained that reservation to backward communities was initiated to ensure social justice and hence there was not need for social stigma over it.

Sreedhanya, who secured 410th rank, got appointed as assistant collector on training in Kozhikode and will be joining soon. She grabbed much attention for her achievement and is more happy about her fresh posting. The present Kozhikode district collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao had motivated her to chase her dream to get into the civil services.

After her post-graduation, Sreedhanaya used to work with the Wayanad district administration on contract basis. Seeram was then sub-collector at Wayanad and she was much impressed by his work.