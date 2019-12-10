Kerala tuskers paraded in temple despite restrictions

'Padmanabhan' and ' Valiya Kesavan', two popular elephants of the Guruvayur Devaswom in Kerala's Thrissur district, have been restricted from participation at any functions owing to age and health-related issues.

However, despite the restriction imposed by the Kerala Forest Department, senior-most tusker Padmanabhan was allegedly paraded at Guruvayur Sri Krishna Temple in connection with the Guruvayur Ekadasi related rituals on Sunday and Monday.

While Guruvayur Devaswom Board chairman K B Mohandas told DH that there was no total prohibition on parading the elephant and it could be used for temple rituals, forest department officials said that both elephants were banned from any sorts of activities until clearance from the state Animal Husbandry Department. Allegations regarding the violation of the restriction were being looked into, said the official.

As per the order issued by the Assistant Forest Conservator (Social Forestry), Thrissur, Prabhu P M on December 7, Animal Welfare Board of India representative M N Jayachandran informed that tusker Padmanabhan, aged above 80, is suffering from foot diseases and Valiya Kesavan, aged around 50, has tuberculosis-related ailments.

Hence the two tuskers should not be used for any event until examination by an expert team comprising of a government veterinary doctor.

Animal rights activist V K Venkitachalam said there were allegations that Padmanabhan was used at the Guruvayur temple despite the restriction and hence the forest department should initiate action.

Many tuskers in the state are having infectious bruises under the feet. But elephant owners ignore the wound and parade elephants for functions, he alleged.