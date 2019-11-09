Kerala: Two Maoists reportedly held

Two Maoists, including a woman, who escaped after a recent encounter with Kerala police anti-Maoist squad, were held from Tamil Nadu's forest areas.

According to police sources in Kerala, Maoist leader Deepak, who hails from Chhattisgarh, and a woman, were reportedly held by Tamil Nadu's Special Task Force personnel. Official confirmation was still awaited.

Police sources in Tamil Nadu said that the two were arrested from the forest areas near Coimbatore and would be handed over to Kerala police.

Four Maoists were killed in the encounter with Thunderbolt Commando force of Kerala police at the Agali forest areas on October 28. There were reports that a few Maoist managed to escape after the encounter.