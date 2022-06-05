Kerala: Two schools students infected with Norovirus

Kerala: Two schools students infected with Norovirus

Health department sources said that the condition of the students was stable

Arjun Raghunath
Arjun Raghunath, DHNS, Thiruvananthapuram,
  • Jun 05 2022, 21:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 21:14 ist

Two primary school students in Thiruvananthapuram were found to be infected with Norovirus which causes vomiting and diarrhoea. 

Health department sources said that the condition of the students was stable. The infection was detected when samples from students who suffered food poisoning from school meals were tested. More test results were awaited.

Also Read | Here's all you need to know about Norovirus

Last year also norovirus infections were reported in the state. Unhygienic food and contaminated water were the primary causes of the infection. 

In view of a couple of incidents of suspected food poisoning from school noon meals, the state government has convened a high-level meeting on Monday. Owing to the inadequate funds from the government many schools used to arrange food materials through donations and sponsorships, said sources.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
students
India News

What's Brewing

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Going green is the new red, period.

Going green is the new red, period.

 