Kerala: Two schools students infected with Norovirus

Two primary school students in Thiruvananthapuram were found to be infected with Norovirus which causes vomiting and diarrhoea.
Health department sources said that the condition of the students was stable. The infection was detected when samples from students who suffered food poisoning from school meals were tested. More test results were awaited.
Last year also norovirus infections were reported in the state. Unhygienic food and contaminated water were the primary causes of the infection.
In view of a couple of incidents of suspected food poisoning from school noon meals, the state government has convened a high-level meeting on Monday. Owing to the inadequate funds from the government many schools used to arrange food materials through donations and sponsorships, said sources.
